6 vs. 6 Competitive Elimination is available until May 7 in ‘Overwatch’ — Nigeria Today

6 vs. 6 Competitive Elimination is available until May 7 in ‘Overwatch’

A new competitive season of Overwatch is live now and brings six-on-six Competitive Elimination until May 7. The ranked playlist retains the strategic lockout rules and lets players enjoy the mode on Ayutthaya for the first time.

The post 6 vs. 6 Competitive Elimination is available until May 7 in ‘Overwatch’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

