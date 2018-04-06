6-Year-Old Girl Raped Dies In Hospital – Officials — Nigeria Today

6-Year-Old Girl Raped Dies In Hospital – Officials

A six-year-old girl who was raped and strangled at a school a week ago has died after battling for survival in an eastern Indian hospital for more than a week, officials said Monday. The girl was found unconscious April 21 at the school in Odisha state’s Cuttack district, with injuries to her head and groin […]

The post 6-Year-Old Girl Raped Dies In Hospital – Officials appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

