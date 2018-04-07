7 IDPs killed in Nasarawa State — Nigeria Today

7 IDPs killed in Nasarawa State

Mr Peter Ahemba, President of the Tiv Youth Organisation in Nasarawa State, said seven Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were killed at Ihukan village in Awe Local Government Area by suspected herdsmen. Ahemba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia that the seven farmers were displaced by the recent attacks in the state. He said they had sneaked in to their deserted village to pick some food stuff when they were ambushed and killed on Tuesday.

