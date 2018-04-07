 7 manly styles women detest - NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

7 manly styles women detest – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

7 manly styles women detest
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Sometime in August last year, men gave their verdict on fashion items women paraded that they actually hated (see http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/female-fashion-items-men-actually-hate/). In today's edition, the men are on the hot seat as women take a
200000 women living with fistula in Nigeria, says expertsGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.