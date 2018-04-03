 7000 PDP Members Defects To APC As Party’s Crises Deepens In Yobe — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

7000 PDP Members Defects To APC As Party’s Crises Deepens In Yobe

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Massive defection has rocked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe as its 7000 members dumped the party for All Progressives Congress in Potiskum local government area of the state. The team of defectors attributed their exit to APC to the months of intractable divisions, crises and lack of direction bedeviling PDP as a party in […]

The post 7000 PDP Members Defects To APC As Party’s Crises Deepens In Yobe appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.