7000 PDP Members Defects To APC As Party’s Crises Deepens In Yobe — Nigeria Today

7000 PDP Members Defects To APC As Party’s Crises Deepens In Yobe

Massive defection has rocked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe as its 7000 members dumped the party for All Progressives Congress in Potiskum local government area of the state. The team of defectors attributed their exit to APC to the months of intractable divisions, crises and lack of direction bedeviling PDP as a party in […]

The post 7000 PDP Members Defects To APC As Party’s Crises Deepens In Yobe appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

