730 Niger Delta youths for training in 2018, says minister — Nigeria Today

730 Niger Delta youths for training in 2018, says minister

No fewer than 730 youths from the Niger Delta region would be trained in various skill acquisition programme of the federal government in 2018.

The effort is in line with government’s bid to increase the human capital development in the country as well as check agitations and unrest.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, made the disclosures in Ibadan at the weekend during the graduation of 25 youths from Niger Delta under the empowerment training of the ministry by Siegener Sabithos Nigeria Limited.

The youths were trained on fish production, information communication technology, business development and entrepreneurial skill within few weeks in Ibadan.

Represented by the Director of Economic Empowerment, Ministry of Niger Delta, Alhaji Ibrahim Akanya, the minister said the empowerment is not only a means to fast track development but also to actualise the Presidents human capital development programmes.

According to him: “The essence is the restiveness we have in the Niger Delta and recently, in the North East is nothing other than neglect of human capital.

