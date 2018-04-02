 750 kidnappers, cattle rustlers, others renounce violence in Kaduna - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

750 kidnappers, cattle rustlers, others renounce violence in Kaduna – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

750 kidnappers, cattle rustlers, others renounce violence in Kaduna
Daily Post Nigeria
About 750 criminals, including cattle rustlers, bandits and kidnappers have sworn an oath to abandon their illegal activities in Anchau village, Kubau local government area of Kaduna State. Reports have it that 400 of the repentant criminals swore by

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.