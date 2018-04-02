750 kidnappers, cattle rustlers, others renounce violence in Kaduna - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

750 kidnappers, cattle rustlers, others renounce violence in Kaduna – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
750 kidnappers, cattle rustlers, others renounce violence in Kaduna
Daily Post Nigeria
About 750 criminals, including cattle rustlers, bandits and kidnappers have sworn an oath to abandon their illegal activities in Anchau village, Kubau local government area of Kaduna State. Reports have it that 400 of the repentant criminals swore by …
