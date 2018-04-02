 750 kidnappers, cattle rustlers, others renounce violence in Kaduna - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
750 kidnappers, cattle rustlers, others renounce violence in Kaduna – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 2, 2018


Vanguard

Kaduna—A total of 750 cattle rustlers, bandits and kidnappers, weekend, swore to an oath with Quran and Bible that they will no longer engage in criminal activities. The renunciation was the culmination of efforts by the new Commissioner of Police in
