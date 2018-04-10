 ”75yr-Old President” – See How New York Times Mocked Buhari’s Re-election Bid (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

”75yr-Old President” – See How New York Times Mocked Buhari’s Re-election Bid (Photos)

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

American Newspaper mocked intention of President Buhari to contest 2019 election in a recent publication. What do you think if it? See photo Nigeria’s 75-year-old president, who spent almost four months out of the country last year while getting medical treatment, says he will run for a second term Nigeria’s President, Facing Calls to Step […]

The post ”75yr-Old President” – See How New York Times Mocked Buhari’s Re-election Bid (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.