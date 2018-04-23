 79-year-old goes home a day after valve replacement procedure - The Hindu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

79-year-old goes home a day after valve replacement procedure – The Hindu

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Edition Time

79-year-old goes home a day after valve replacement procedure
The Hindu
A 79-year-old man was discharged a day after undergoing a heart valve replacement procedure. The patient, suffering from aortic stenosis, underwent the less invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure done under local anaesthesia
Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Analysis 2018 Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Edwards …Edition Time
Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market 2018 by Top Key Players, Product Type, End-user Applications …Business Services

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.