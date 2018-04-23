79-year-old goes home a day after valve replacement procedure - The Hindu — Nigeria Today

79-year-old goes home a day after valve replacement procedure – The Hindu
79-year-old goes home a day after valve replacement procedure
A 79-year-old man was discharged a day after undergoing a heart valve replacement procedure. The patient, suffering from aortic stenosis, underwent the less invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure done under local anaesthesia …
