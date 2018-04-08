 8 Facts About Adolf Hitler – By Femi Fani-Kayode — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

8 Facts About Adolf Hitler – By Femi Fani-Kayode

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Femi Fani-Kayode, News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Culture, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed eight facts about leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler. A historian, Fani-Kayode took to his verified Twitter handle to reveal the facts. According to him, Hitler took cocaine twice daily and caused the death of 85 million people through his actions that led to World War […]

The post 8 Facts About Adolf Hitler – By Femi Fani-Kayode appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.