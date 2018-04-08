8 Journalists Among 29 Killed In Twin Blasts — Nigeria Today

8 Journalists Among 29 Killed In Twin Blasts

Eight journalists were among 29 people killed in a suicide attack in Kabul Monday, including a famed photographer who had written of the dangers of reporting in the Afghan capital. The journalists died when a bomber disguised as a TV cameraman detonated a second bomb at the site of an earlier explosion. The first blast […]

