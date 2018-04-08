 8 killed, others missing in another Benue herdsmen attack — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

8 killed, others missing in another Benue herdsmen attack

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Eight persons have been killed and several others still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked Sengev Council Ward of Gwer West LGA of Benue. According to DAILY POST report, the attackers invaded the community at about 1pm on Wednesday. More to details soon….

The post 8 killed, others missing in another Benue herdsmen attack appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.