8 killed, others missing in another Benue herdsmen attack — Nigeria Today

8 killed, others missing in another Benue herdsmen attack
Eight persons have been killed and several others still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked Sengev Council Ward of Gwer West LGA of Benue. According to DAILY POST report, the attackers invaded the community at about 1pm on Wednesday. More to details soon….
