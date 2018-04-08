 8 suspected kidnappers arrested in Katsina State — Nigeria Today
8 suspected kidnappers arrested in Katsina State

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Katsina State Police Command said it has arrested eight suspected kidnappers terrorising residents of the state. This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Gambo Isa, on Monday. Isa said that four of the suspects, Joshua Yohanna, 22; Musa Ibrahim, 25; Nafiu Umar, 32; and Kabir Lawal, 28; were arrested in […]

