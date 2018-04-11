82 die after drinking home-made alcohol – Police — Nigeria Today

82 die after drinking home-made alcohol – Police
Police on Wednesday said 82 people died on Indonesia’s Java island after drinking home-made alcohol. National police spokesman Setyo Wisasto said the victims died in West Java province and Jakarta after consuming cheap home-made alcoholic drinks He said 80 others have been hospitalised. Authorities in the city of Bandung declared a health emergency after 45 people died there.
