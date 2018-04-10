 82 percent of U.S. teens use an iPhone — and that number is only growing — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

82 percent of U.S. teens use an iPhone — and that number is only growing

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

A massive 82 percent of teens in the U.S. currently use an iPhone, and according to a recent report that number is likely to continue to grow. In fact, the number sat at around 78 percent last fall.

The post 82 percent of U.S. teens use an iPhone — and that number is only growing appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.