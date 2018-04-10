82 percent of U.S. teens use an iPhone — and that number is only growing — Nigeria Today

82 percent of U.S. teens use an iPhone — and that number is only growing

A massive 82 percent of teens in the U.S. currently use an iPhone, and according to a recent report that number is likely to continue to grow. In fact, the number sat at around 78 percent last fall.

The post 82 percent of U.S. teens use an iPhone — and that number is only growing appeared first on Digital Trends.

