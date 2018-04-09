8,528 Candidates Denied Admission By FUT Minna — Nigeria Today

8,528 Candidates Denied Admission By FUT Minna

Out of the 13,000 candidates who sought for admission at the Federal University of Technology , Minna for the 2017/2018 academic session, only 4,472 were offered places and 4,339 matriculated at the weekend. The vice chancellor of the University, Prof Abdullahi Bala made this known at the 31st Matriculation Ceremony for the 2017/2018 academic session […]

The post 8,528 Candidates Denied Admission By FUT Minna appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

