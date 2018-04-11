876,000 pupils for free feeding in Katsina — Nigeria Today

876,000 pupils for free feeding in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—No fewer than 876,000 primary one to three pupils of government schools across Katsina State are to be fed as the state Government, yesterday, flagged off its free school feeding programme.

Special Adviser to Governor Bello Masari on Girl-Child Education, Hajiya Binta Dutsinma, announced the figure at the flag-off in Katsina.

Declaring the programme open, Governor Masari told the food vendors engaged for the programme to live up to expectations, warning that government will not hesitate to sanction those who failed to meet up the expectation.

Masari said: “The programme will enhance enrollment and retention in our primary schools, which is very crucial as it is fundamental and foundation of education.

“We will also have healthy children and women, free from frequenting the hospital.

“It will also empower about 10,000 women, even as farmers will sell their produce.”

Earlier, Executive Secretary of MaiAdua, Usman Umar, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues from the 34 local governments, described the programme as a welcome development.

