 88,000 Children At Risk Of Death In Northeast – UNICEF — Nigeria Today
88,000 Children At Risk Of Death In Northeast – UNICEF

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Health, News, World | 0 comments

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has decried the spread of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the Northeast zone of Nigeria, warning that 88,000 children with health the condition are at risk of death in the region if they are not treated. UNICEF also said that about one million children between the ages of six […]

The post 88,000 Children At Risk Of Death In Northeast – UNICEF appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

