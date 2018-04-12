 89 plays compete for $100000 NLNG Literature Prize - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

89 plays compete for $100000 NLNG Literature Prize – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

89 plays compete for $100000 NLNG Literature Prize
The Eagle Online
Eighty-nine entries will compete for the 2018 edition of the Nigeria LNG Limited-sponsored Nigeria Prize for Literature focused on Drama, the Company revealed on Thursday at a formal ceremony in Lagos to hand-over the entries to the Advisory Board of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.