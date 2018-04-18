 89 playwrights compete for $100000 drama prize - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
89 playwrights compete for $100000 drama prize – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment


89 playwrights compete for $100000 drama prize
Eighty-nine (89) playwrights will compete for the 2018 edition of The Nigerian Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited. The USD$100,000 prize will focus on drama this year. The 89 entries were formally handed

