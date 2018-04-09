9-week-old baby dies after parents failed to pay for oxygen - Pulse.com.gh — Nigeria Today

9-week-old baby dies after parents failed to pay for oxygen – Pulse.com.gh
Pulse.com.gh
9-week-old baby dies after parents failed to pay for oxygen
Pulse.com.gh
This baby died because parents could not afford to pay for oxygen at the hospital. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse Staff. Print; eMail · 9-week-old baby dies in hospital after parents failed to raise GHc533 for play. 9-week-old baby dies in hospital …
How a medical doctor 'killed' a 9-week-old baby over GHc533
9-wk-old baby dies after doctors cut oxygen supply over non-payment of bills
