9 year old girl survives after falling from a 3 storey building in Port Harcourt — Nigeria Today

9 year old girl survives after falling from a 3 storey building in Port Harcourt

A 9 year old girl identified simply as Chidera, survived after she fell from a 3-storey building following a misstep while playing with her friends.

The devastating event was said to have occurred on Wednesday, 11 April 2018 – the girl fell from a 3 storey building located at 3B Ekwe Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Her parents were said to have left her with other children for their various businesses before the accident occurred.

According to the girl’s friends, she ran from an inside passage to outside corridor, where she accidentally pushed the building protector off – causing her to fall freely from the building.

The girl was rushed to the nearby private hospital for treatment.

