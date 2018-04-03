90-year-old man vows to lead protest against Okorocha — Nigeria Today

90-year-old man vows to lead protest against Okorocha
A pre-colonial nationalist, Pa Conleth Omeka, has vowed to lead a state-wide protest against the Imo state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, stressing that the demonstration would only be put off if the governor conducts council election in two months’ time. At a press briefing on Tuesday, the visually-impaired nonagenarian argued that there was no need […]
