9mobile celebrates World Book Day, donates books to Lagos library - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

9mobile celebrates World Book Day, donates books to Lagos library – New Telegraph Newspaper



New Telegraph Newspaper 9mobile celebrates World Book Day, donates books to Lagos library

New Telegraph Newspaper

A telecommunications company, 9mobile, has taken its passion for social development of its host communities a step further by donating books to the Isolo Public Library in Lagos State, as well as the inauguration of a reading club to promote literacy …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

