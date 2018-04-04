 A BaddoSneh & Starboy Collaboration? Olamide & Wizkid hit the Studio — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

A BaddoSneh & Starboy Collaboration? Olamide & Wizkid hit the Studio

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Looks like Olamide and Wizkid are up to something in the studio and we are totally here for it! If their last record is anything to go by, then we should be expecting a huge banger any moment from now. Olamide shared a photo of StarBoy, on his Instagram page with the caption: Wiz came to bless […]

The post A BaddoSneh & Starboy Collaboration? Olamide & Wizkid hit the Studio appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.