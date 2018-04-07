A cabal in control of the old man – Dele Momodu laments Buhari govt — Nigeria Today

A cabal in control of the old man – Dele Momodu laments Buhari govt

Media mogul, Dele Momodu, has taken a swipe at the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. In an article on Saturday titled, ‘The reasons Nigeria must wake up fast’, the publisher insists that the country needs a new orientation. “We need leaders who know their onions. We need modern leaders. What belongs to antiquity must be […]

A cabal in control of the old man – Dele Momodu laments Buhari govt

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

