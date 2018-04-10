A comeuppance for the pension thief - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

A comeuppance for the pension thief – Vanguard
A comeuppance for the pension thief
Vanguard
IN what will pass as a befitting climax to a trial drama that began five years ago, the long arm of justice eventually caught up with pension thief, John Yusuf, as the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Wednesday March 21, 2018 jailed him for six years …
