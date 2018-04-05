Arms firm's ex-lawyer speaks out ahead of Zuma's court appearance - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Arms firm’s ex-lawyer speaks out ahead of Zuma’s court appearance – Independent Online
Independent Online
Arms firm's ex-lawyer speaks out ahead of Zuma's court appearance
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Shadowy figures, arms deals and allegations of corruption all feature in the thriller-like story behind the prosecution of South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma which begins in Durban on Friday. One of the tale's most intriguing …
