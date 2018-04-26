A lack of cryptocurrency miner demand may create discounts on graphics cards — Nigeria Today

A lack of cryptocurrency miner demand may create discounts on graphics cards

Graphics card manufacturers may be forced to offer deep discounts due to a sudden lack of demand from cryptocurrency mining farm operators and channel distributors. Demand took a nosedive in April and could remain stagnant.

The post A lack of cryptocurrency miner demand may create discounts on graphics cards appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

