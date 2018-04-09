"A Lady Not Earning At Least N150k A Month Shouldn’t Think About Marriage" - Joro — Nigeria Today

Frankly I don’t understand this so called relationship experts again o. What does Joro mean by saying a woman who do not earn at least N150k per month should not think of getting married? Has he lost his senses? I thought this guy lives in Nigeria? Why does he act as if he doesn’t know the realities on ground.

The relationship expert, Joro Olumofin advised single ladies who don't earn at least N150k a month to forget about marriage for now. He wrote on Instagram; " If you're a single lady and you're not earning at least N150,000 a month you shouldn't be thinking about marriage yet. This is for your own security & sanity in marriage. Based on hundreds of mails I receive daily from posters. I've noticed a trend in behavior: Commitment before finances. Most ladies go into marriage with the hopes that the man will take care of everything. Some even see marriage as their way out of responsibilities such as paying bills, etc. A lot of married women are unhappy in their homes but can't leave because they are not independent, some don't even have transport money to go back to their parents house. Secure the bag first "





I think Joro should be asked to address the issue why women would want to leave the marriages in the first place. That question be addressed. Secondly why are men treating their once so loved wife badly to the extent that they want to leave the marriage. Thirdly, telling women to have a N150k paying job before the marry is absurd and this indirectly excludes 90% ladies from marrying in Nigeria.

And finally, please ask him how much her mother was making before she married his dad. Nonsense.