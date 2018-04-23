A lightweight sensor can help sniff out survivors in disaster zones — Nigeria Today

A lightweight sensor can help sniff out survivors in disaster zones
A team of researchers have created a powerful new tool for search and rescue missions in the form of an inexpensive sensor which can be used to help find people trapped in rubble.
The post A lightweight sensor can help sniff out survivors in disaster zones appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!