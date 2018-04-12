A Man Finds Out His Girlfriend Got Married Just Two Weeks After They Quarreled — Nigeria Today

When American singer, sang a song titled “this girls aint loyal”, people thought he was just writing a lyrics. Far from that guys, he is making the real sense. That this kind of stories that touches the heart haven’t gotten to your side, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.

According to a Twitter user, a friend’s girlfriend just got married just 3 weeks after she quarreled with his guy. Can this be real, you ask? Yes sure, it is more real than you think.

These girls really aint loyal…

See the post below….