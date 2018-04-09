A Man Stabs His Elder Brother To Death In Anambra State - Graphic Photos — Nigeria Today

A Man Stabs His Elder Brother To Death In Anambra State – Graphic Photos
A shocking and tragic incident have befalling the people of lfitedunu in Anambra State as the second son of late Osuofia l of lfitedunu stabbed his elder brother after a scuffle and he died in the process.
It is unclear what led to the incident and police are yet to comment on the incident. More photos below
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!