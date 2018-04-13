 A new BioShock game is reportedly in development at 2K Games — Nigeria Today
A new BioShock game is reportedly in development at 2K Games

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

A new report from Kotaku states that an unannounced fourth entry in the BioShock series is currently in development at a secret 2K Games studio, with some of its development team previously working at Hangar 13.

