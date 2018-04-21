A New Radio Station is in Town! Uti Nwachukwu, Idia Aisen, Taje Prest at the Launch of Hot FM 93.3 Lagos — Nigeria Today

A New Radio Station is in Town! Uti Nwachukwu, Idia Aisen, Taje Prest at the Launch of Hot FM 93.3 Lagos

The Hot FM official launch party which was held last Friday, April 13th, 2018, at 355 Lounge in Victoria Island, welcomed the creme de la creme of the entertainment industry. The launch party featured five DJs who played the best of House and Afrobeats music for the guests to enjoy – DJ Anonymous, DJ Oluwabruce, DJ Ruud, DJ Sensei Lo, DJ Sose and DJ Nana.

Guests in attendance include Sound Sultan, Lynxx, Uti Nwachukwu, Solidstar, Praiz, Seyi Shay, Wofaifada, Dice Ailes, Idia Aisien, Taje Prest, Bolly Lomo, Chuey Chu and Mimi Onalaja, amongst others. Hot FM, founded in January 2005, owned and operated by Spectrum Broadcasting Co. Nig Ltd began broadcasting in Abuja on the 98.3 frequency and expanded to include a 99.5 frequency in Owerri.

Hot FM has now arrived in Lagos on the 93.3 frequency and has proven to be more than just radio, playing the best in house music. The station believes in more music and less talk whilst giving listeners an audio-visual experience for those who listen online.

The On-Air Personalities who will be taking over the stations airwaves are DJ Anonymous, Sensei Uche (who doubles as the Programs Manager), Misi Molu, Jah-super, EfikNikky and Cjay.

The event was proudly supported by Absolut, Dominos Pizza, Coldstone Creamery, MTV Base West and Arcadia Mobile TV.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

The post A New Radio Station is in Town! Uti Nwachukwu, Idia Aisen, Taje Prest at the Launch of Hot FM 93.3 Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

