A reflection on the legacy of Kenneth Njido Matiba - Capital FM Kenya (blog) — Nigeria Today

A reflection on the legacy of Kenneth Njido Matiba – Capital FM Kenya (blog)
|
A reflection on the legacy of Kenneth Njido Matiba
Capital FM Kenya (blog)
Greatness is seldom true unless there is a virtue that both friends and foes agree on about you. For Kenneth Matiba, a man of many accomplishments who died a fortnight ago, friends and foes have eulogized him as a man of phenomenal courage – that rare …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!