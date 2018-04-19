A sensor-packed exosuit lets you fly a drone by pretending to be one — Nigeria Today

A sensor-packed exosuit lets you fly a drone by pretending to be one
Researchers in Switzerland have developed a smart superhero-style exosuit which allows users to pilot a drone by pretending to be one. Let’s just hope you’re not too shy to use it in public!
