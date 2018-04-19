A Short Explanation Of Why All The Girls At Coachella Dress The Same — Nigeria Today

A Short Explanation Of Why All The Girls At Coachella Dress The Same

Say Rocking the Daisies and Coachella happened to land on the same weekend. Then imagine that, during said weekend, while stumbling your way through Daisies, you were somehow teleported to the California party.

Looking around, it would probably take you a while to realise where you are because, well, the people all dress the same.

Don’t even try argue, because it’s true. The festival fashion bug has long been in Cape Town, and vintage sellers cash in on parties like AfrikaBurn and Daisies by selling massive fur coats and fringe anything.

And it happens every year, all over the world, explains CNN, and this is why:

The initial obsession with the celebrities who graced Glastonbury in rubber boots, short-shorts and vintage fur in the mid-aughts has spawned a global fashion aesthetic that continues to thrive as modern festival-goers scour the shops for pieces that evoke the right aesthetic. “Fashion and nostalgia have always gone hand in hand, and when it comes to Coachella, it’s that whole romanticism about having a music festival, open in the prairies, with a flower child look. It’s a hippie look mixed with grunge elements,” said Anupreet Bhui, senior editor for global street style at the trend forecasting agency WGSN, who monitors more than 20 festivals around the world. “It’s more about the looks than the ideology. Let’s not forget: it’s the Instagram generation.”

Instagram! Nostalgia!

It’s not only “previously owned” shops that have picked up on the trend; retailers like Topshop and H&M get in the game, too:

“So many brands are more and more bent on millennials and Gen Z and it’s a part of the zeitgeist to understand what the youth is wearing and doing. Coachella is one of the most popular festivals globally. Almost everyone knows about Coachella because it draws the star power, the celebrities and influencers,” Bhui said.

Although we have been dealing with these festival trends for more than a decade, it’s funny to see that some people still veer towards the Boho style that’s getting more and more fatigued as the years go on.

However, some of the styles seen at Coachella this year suggests times, they are a changing, and soon everyone will be wearing active wear in festival format.

Please can we get some originality, though?

[source:cnn]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

