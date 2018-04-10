 A stamp-sized piece of this nanofilm can store more data than 200 DVDs — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

A stamp-sized piece of this nanofilm can store more data than 200 DVDs

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Researchers in China have developed a nanofilm that is able to store large amounts of data holographically. A single 10-by-10 cm piece could archive more than 1,000 times the data found on a DVD.

The post A stamp-sized piece of this nanofilm can store more data than 200 DVDs appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.