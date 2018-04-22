A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo — Nigeria Today

A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo

By Fani Kayode If there were ever a man that were worthy of celebration in the context of Nigerian history, power and politics that man is Baba Ayo Adebanjo. I must confess that I find it difficult to write about him simply because I’ve mentioned him so many times in write-ups over the years and there is so much to say. I am however honored and delighted to be able to share a few words about this great and profoundly good man who is not only one of the founding fathers of our nation but also a great patriot and nationalist and an outstanding elder statesman.

