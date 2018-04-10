A VR experience lets you ride a jetpack over the world’s most romantic city — Nigeria Today

A VR experience lets you ride a jetpack over the world’s most romantic city

Nothing says 21st-century romance quite like taking your other half on a jetpack flyover of Paris. Fortunately, a brand new Parisian attraction called FlyView is here to help using virtual reality.

The post A VR experience lets you ride a jetpack over the world’s most romantic city appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

