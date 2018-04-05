A Warning To Anyone Buying Malawi Cane Furniture And Malawi Chairs — Nigeria Today

A Warning To Anyone Buying Malawi Cane Furniture And Malawi Chairs

I own a company called Malawi Cane that sells Malawi Cane Furniture – you can find us at www.malawicane.com (or canefurniturecapetown.co.za). We’ve been operating for a number of years and are now the biggest exporter of the Malawi Chair and Malawi Cane furniture in the world. It’s taken a lot of time and hard work to reach that point.

Unfortunately there are other operators who are trying to steal our good name and IP. Please be aware that malawicanefurniture.co.za (Facebook here) are NOT our operation, even though they have used our name, wording and even some of our photographs on their website and Facebook page.

THIS IS US:

THESE GUYS ARE IMPERSONATING US:

A number of our clients have come to us after dealing with these operators, reporting unprofessional business practices and chairs arriving unfumigated and broken. We have filed legal challenges against them and it’s come to nothing. That is why we are publishing this in the public interest.

Be careful when you see ‘better prices’ – very often this is the result of lower overheads, which often impacts the quality of the service and product you’re getting. Malawicane.com has an office on Loop Street, Cape Town, as well as a warehouse in Paarden Eiland with a dedicated quality control team and fumigation pod.

We’ve been exporting to the world for a number of years.

We look forward to serving you with professional service at malawicane.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

