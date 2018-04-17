 A16z, Founders Fund Back $28 Million Raise for Tokenized Securities Startup — Nigeria Today
A16z, Founders Fund Back $28 Million Raise for Tokenized Securities Startup

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Tokenized securities startup Harbor has secured $28 million in funding from major Silicon Valley venture capital firms.

