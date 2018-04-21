AAI partners Covenant University for Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship — Nigeria Today

AAI partners Covenant University for Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship
The Africa America Institute, AAI, has just signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU with Covenant University, making the prestigious institution the second university partner for the Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship, JOFLS. Both Covenant University, Nigeria and Ashesi University, Ghana – AAI’s initial university partner – are set to oversee the admissions of the JOFLS […]
