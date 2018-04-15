 AARI employee commits suicide - Pakistan Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

AARI employee commits suicide – Pakistan Today

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Pakistan Today

AARI employee commits suicide
Pakistan Today
FAISALABAD: An employee of Ayub Agriculture Research Institution (AARI) in Faisalabad committed suicide due to financial woes on Sunday. Police said the AARI employee Muhammad Ameen was facing problems due to financial crunch. They added that he
Teenager Girl Commits SuicideUrduPoint News
Student Commits Suicide After Learning He Had Repeated The Year For The Second TimeNigeria Today
Litigation pending year after woman commits suicide with Ventnor sergeant's gunbreakingac.com

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.