Aaron Ramsey Challenges Team-mates To Finish Up Arsene Wenger Era In Style By Winning Europa League — Nigeria Today

Aaron Ramsey Challenges Team-mates To Finish Up Arsene Wenger Era In Style By Winning Europa League

Aaron Ramsey has urged his Arsenal teammates to end the season with a series of victories to provide departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with “the perfect send-off”.

Arsenal stormed to 4-1 win against West Ham United on Sunday afternoon in their first game since Wenger announced his intention to step down next month.

Arsenal have four more Premier League games to come and a maximum of three matches in the Europa League, which is their last remaining hope of earning silverware this term.

Ramsey, who was signed from Cardiff City a decade ago, told Sky Sports News: “Hopefully we can finish off the season on a high for him. We are not thinking about who is coming in next, it is all about doing it for him now and hopefully we can win every single game and finish off with a cup.

“That would be the perfect send-off for him. Because he deserves it, he deserves everything he gets, all the plaudits and all the recognition for all the great work he’s done over the years. He’s believed in us, he’s backed us and given us all these opportunities over the years. He brought me here as a 17-year-old and I owe him a lot.”

