AAUA fixes N180, 000 as new fees, parents protest — Nigeria Today

AAUA fixes N180, 000 as new fees, parents protest

The Governing Council of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, has announced April 8, 2018, as the resumption date for the students. The institution has also fixed N180, 000 as the tuition fees for the returning students, which is about 500 per cent increase from the previous N30, 000 paid last session. The school […]

The post AAUA fixes N180, 000 as new fees, parents protest appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

