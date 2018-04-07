AAUA fixes N180, 000 as new fees, parents protest — Nigeria Today

AAUA fixes N180, 000 as new fees, parents protest
The Governing Council of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, has announced April 8, 2018, as the resumption date for the students. The institution has also fixed N180, 000 as the tuition fees for the returning students, which is about 500 per cent increase from the previous N30, 000 paid last session. The school […]
The post AAUA fixes N180, 000 as new fees, parents protest appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!