AAUA students give Ondo govt 7 days ultimatum to reopen institution — Nigeria Today

AAUA students give Ondo govt 7 days ultimatum to reopen institution

By Dayo Johnson

Akure — STUDENTS of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko, in Ondo State has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the state government to reopen the institution the state government.

However, a dependable source hinted Vanguard that the institution may reopen on April 9, the day the students’ ultimatum to the government would lapse.

However, President of the Student Union Government, SUG, Ijanusi Olawale, in a statement said: “Today makes it 80 days that we have been made to sit at home since the 2016/2017 academic session ended.

“It is quite pathetic that the government has been quite undisturbed by this disheartening predicament. The government has been so unperturbed by the fact that we are wasting away at home. We have wasted a whole semester at home doing nothing.

“The hope of our 500 level Law students going to Law School is now hanging in the wind.

“We have been silent enough. We will not allow the administration of the government to toy with our future. We have been pushed to the wall, and it is now highly sacrosanct, germane and imperative to take our destiny into our hands.

“On this note, we are strongly giving out a 7-working-days ultimatum to the government and also to the governing council of AAUA, to facilitate all necessary necessities to bring about the resumption of AAUA. This ultimatum countdown shall kick start on Monday, 2nd of April 2018.

“Failure of the government and the governing council to do the needful will draw the wrath of the Nigerian students.”

