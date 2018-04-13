 Abacha loot: Reps probe Malami over $17m fee - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Abacha loot: Reps probe Malami over $17m fee – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 13, 2018


Abacha loot: Reps probe Malami over $17m fee
The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to probe proposed payment of $16.9 million fee to some Nigerian lawyers by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). The House said there was no reason for the
